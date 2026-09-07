Secondary Lead: Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Mediocre, Transactions Average Today [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Today, mainstream recommended online prices for secondary refined lead were raised by 25-50 yuan/mt, with some producers having no spot orders available for sale. Downstream inquiries were moderate, with restocking driven by essential demand but resistance to price increases, keeping restocking volumes limited. Mainstream quotations were mostly at discounts of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, with a small volume at premiums of 25 yuan/mt delivered to the plant. Trading volume was average, and the tug-of-war between upstream and downstream continued. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,025 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier shipment sentiment was 2.27, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 1.93 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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