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[JSW Steel’s August Crude Steel Output Rises 3% Year on Year]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 13:02
Source: SMM
JSW Steel produced 24.65lakh tonnes of consolidated crude steel in August 2026, up 3% from an adjusted 23.82lakh tonnes a year earlier. Production from its Indian operations increased 4% to 23.87lakh tonnes from 22.95lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation standing at 88%. Output from JSW Steel USA–Ohio, however, declined 11% to 0.78lakh tonnes from 0.88lakh tonnes.The August 2025 comparison excludes production from Bhushan Power and Steel Limited’s steel undertaking, which was transferred to the JSW-JFE Steel joint venture through a slump sale in March 2026. JSW Steel currently has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9million tonnes/year, including 4.5million tonnes/year through the JSW-JFE joint venture, and plans to increase this to 54.8million tonnes/year over the next four years. Its Vijayanagar plant has a capacity of 19.5million tonnes/year and is being expanded to around 25million tonnes/year by FY2030.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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JSW Steel produced 24.65lakh tonnes of consolidated crude steel in Aug - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)