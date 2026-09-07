[JSW Steel’s August Crude Steel Output Rises 3% Year on Year]

JSW Steel produced 24.65lakh tonnes of consolidated crude steel in August 2026, up 3% from an adjusted 23.82lakh tonnes a year earlier. Production from its Indian operations increased 4% to 23.87lakh tonnes from 22.95lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation standing at 88%. Output from JSW Steel USA–Ohio, however, declined 11% to 0.78lakh tonnes from 0.88lakh tonnes.The August 2025 comparison excludes production from Bhushan Power and Steel Limited’s steel undertaking, which was transferred to the JSW-JFE Steel joint venture through a slump sale in March 2026. JSW Steel currently has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9million tonnes/year, including 4.5million tonnes/year through the JSW-JFE joint venture, and plans to increase this to 54.8million tonnes/year over the next four years. Its Vijayanagar plant has a capacity of 19.5million tonnes/year and is being expanded to around 25million tonnes/year by FY2030.