[Turkey] Lifted by a broader global uptrend driven by rising raw material and finished steel prices in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam, Turkish flat steel prices moved broadly higher. Both domestic and export hot-rolled coil (HRC) quotes increased to 595 USD/tonne, while import offers also rose to 550 USD/tonne CFR, with buyers expecting a discount of at least 50 USD/tonne compared to domestic resources. According to SMM research, climbing raw material costs in China have pushed up HRC offers, and with the approaching Chinese holidays, the willingness of sellers to lower prices remains limited; consequently, these rising import costs have bolstered the firm pricing intentions of local Turkish mills. Although some buyers argue that current end-user demand is insufficient to support the high levels targeted by producers, the global steel price recovery has effectively boosted optimistic market sentiment. Furthermore, firmer HRC prices from India and Vietnam have indirectly pulled up Turkish export quotes. Compounded by European buyers returning to the market following the summer break, the demand side is gradually entering its traditional peak season.