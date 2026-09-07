[Europe] European hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices continued their upward trend, with Northwest European HRC quotes rising to 745 EUR/tonne ex-works (~865 USD/tonne), while Italian prices edged down slightly to 733 EUR/tonne ex-works (~852 USD/tonne). Certain Northwest European mills have already accumulated nearly 10,000 tonnes of orders for October shipments at 740–750 EUR/tonne ex-works and are likely to push up offers in the near term, currently facing little pressure to secure new bookings. Furthermore, German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp's upcoming planned blast furnace maintenance has intensified market concerns over tightening supply. Compounded by a lack of viable import alternatives, supply in the Southern European market has become particularly tight.