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[Storage: 8 energy storage battery makers post H1 net profit of RMB 56.1bn, all profitable]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 11:59
Eight Chinese energy storage battery makers — CATL, EVE, Sunwoda, Gotion, CALB, Ganfeng, REPT and Great Power — reported combined H1 2026 revenue of RMB 464.4 billion and net profit of RMB 56.1 billion, with all companies profitable and three turning from loss to profit. CATL led with RMB 43.3 billion in net profit. Surging storage demand was the main growth driver; four companies booked over RMB 10 billion each in storage revenue, and storage now accounts for more than half of revenue at Great Power and REPT.

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