logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices consolidated with a slight decline on September 7, as US August nonfarm payrolls far exceeded expectations

Published: Sep 7, 2026 11:51

SMM Nickel, September 7:

Macro and market news:

(1) US August nonfarm payrolls far exceeded expectations, reigniting expectations for a September rate hike. August nonfarm payrolls added 162,000 jobs (vs. expectations of only 56,000), the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, and data for the prior two months were revised upward. CME FedWatch showed the probability of a 25 bp rate hike in September rose from 49.4% to around 60%. Societe Generale expects the US Fed to begin a cycle of one rate hike per quarter for three consecutive quarters starting in September. Last Friday, US stocks snapped a two-day winning streak and closed lower across the board (S&P 500 -0.38%), the 2-year Treasury yield hit 4.42% intraday (the highest since January 2025), and gold fell more than 2% intraday before recovering most of its losses, closing down 0.96% at $4,430/oz.

(2) The US-Iran conflict escalated further, and oil prices posted striking weekly gains. Iran attacked a US aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles (the US said it successfully evaded them), and US forces struck back, hitting three Iranian oil tankers. Iran warned it would declare a "no-go zone" in the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days. Last week, Brent crude rose 8% cumulatively and WTI rose 10%, while US diesel prices hit a record high. On Monday, crude oil gapped higher at the open, with WTI briefly up more than 1% at $92.57/bbl. However, a "three-day ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine was reached under US shuttle diplomacy, and geopolitical risk premiums diverged.

(3) Copper prices remained strong, while the base metals complex diverged. LME copper rose for a 10th consecutive week, approaching the record high of $14,527/mt, while nickel remained persistently weak within the complex. This week, focus shifts to the US August CPI release on September 11, the final decisive data point before the September 15-16 FOMC meeting.

(4) Domestic fiscal policy gained momentum. The Ministry of Finance will soon issue 300 billion yuan in special government bonds to support capital increases totaling 360 billion yuan for eight central financial enterprises to replenish core Tier 1 capital. The central bank conducted 500 billion yuan in outright reverse repo operations on Monday. China's logistics industry prosperity index for August came in at 50.9%, up 0.5 percentage points MoM.

Spot market:
On September 7, SMM #1 refined nickel averaged 128,500 yuan/mt, down 550 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. In terms of spot premiums, Jinchuan #1 refined nickel averaged 1,650 yuan/mt, flat from the previous trading day, while mainstream domestic brands of electrodeposited nickel ranged from -200 to 500 yuan/mt.

Futures market:
The most-traded SHFE nickel contract (2610) moved sideways in a narrow range in the morning session, closing the morning at 127,990 yuan/mt, down 0.04%.

Short-term outlook:
Strong nonfarm payrolls have reignited expectations for a US Fed rate hike in September, and a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields are exerting pressure. However, sulfur remains at high prices, providing cost support for hydrometallurgy. With mixed bullish and bearish factors, SHFE nickel is caught in a bind. In the short term, the most-traded SHFE nickel contract is expected to trade in a range of 126,000-131,000 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Golden September: Nickel Pig Iron prices slide as China’s mills delay restocking
7 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Golden September: Nickel Pig Iron prices slide as China’s mills delay restocking
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Golden September: Nickel Pig Iron prices slide as China’s mills delay restocking
[SMM Analysis] Golden September: Nickel Pig Iron prices slide as China’s mills delay restocking
Nickel Pig Iron prices are approaching CNY 1,100/mtu as Golden September begins, but ample inventories keep Chinese mills cautious on restocking. Cheaper ore cushions Indonesian producers, yet margins continue to narrow. Sustained buying or supply cuts are needed to establish firmer price support.
7 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] September Peak Season Falls Short: High-Grade NPI Drops to 1,100, Steel Mills Still in No Rush to Buy
7 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] September Peak Season Falls Short: High-Grade NPI Drops to 1,100, Steel Mills Still in No Rush to Buy
Read More
[SMM Analysis] September Peak Season Falls Short: High-Grade NPI Drops to 1,100, Steel Mills Still in No Rush to Buy
[SMM Analysis] September Peak Season Falls Short: High-Grade NPI Drops to 1,100, Steel Mills Still in No Rush to Buy
At the start of the September peak season, NPI prices fell to around 1,100 yuan per nickel unit, yet low-price transactions did not trigger widespread restocking. Steel mills hold ample raw material inventories, and with port inventories replenishing, finished product inventory pressure, and reduced production schedules, buyers continued to push for lower prices, with premiums for low-grade material narrowing first. The pullback in Indonesian ore prices provides a cost buffer for smelters, but their profits remain squeezed by lower selling prices, and no clear supply-side reduction has emerged yet. Whether 1,100 can serve as a support level hinges on whether steel mills can sustain purchases after low-price transactions.
7 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 07)
9 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 07)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 07)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 07)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 07 Sep , 2026
9 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Golden September: Nickel Pig Iron prices slide as China’s mills delay restocking
Sep 07, 2026 18:11
news
[SMM Analysis] September Peak Season Falls Short: High-Grade NPI Drops to 1,100, Steel Mills Still in No Rush to Buy
Sep 07, 2026 18:02
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 07)
Sep 07, 2026 16:00
news
SMM High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Flat in September, Continues to Weaken
Sep 07, 2026 15:12
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here