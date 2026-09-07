Shanghai Zinc: Market Traders Sell Casually, Overall Quotes Basically Stable [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Shanghai Zinc: Market Traders Sell Casually, Overall Quotes Basically Stable] Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 26,850-27,195 yuan/mt. Shuangyan had no transactions. Mainstream transaction prices for #1 zinc were 26,780-27,125 yuan/mt. In early trading, the market quoted a premium of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM average price, with no quotes against the contract yet...

Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 26,850~27,195 yuan/mt, with no transactions for Shuangyan. Mainstream transaction prices for #1 zinc were at 26,780~27,125 yuan/mt. In early trading, market quotations were at a premium of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM average price, with no quotes against futures. In the second trading session, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, silver was quoted at a discount of 40 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the high-priced Shuangyan brand was quoted at a premium of 80 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. Today, the purchase sentiment for refined zinc in the Shanghai region was 1.82, and the shipment sentiment was 2.54. In the morning, SHFE zinc futures prices rose again, intensifying downstream enterprises' fear of high prices. Today, inquiry and purchase willingness was poor, overall market trading was sluggish, and traders offered shipments in a laid-back manner. Market premiums were basically stable MoM.

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