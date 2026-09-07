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Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users Stay Cautious at High Prices, Market Trading Sluggish [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 11:39
[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users Stay Cautious at High Prices, Market Trading Sluggish] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,850-27,175 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 60 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2610 contract.

SMM News on September 7:

       In the Ningbo market, transaction prices for mainstream brands of 0# zinc were around 26,850-27,175 yuan/mt. Regular brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 60 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, with mainstream quotes in Ningbo mainly referenced against the 2610 contract. In the first time window, Anning was quoted at a discount of 70-50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu -v (99.998) at a discount of 30 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract; in the second time window, traders’ quotes were unchanged from the previous window. In the morning session, zinc futures prices rose again to above 27,000 yuan/mt. Downstream enterprises, deterred by high prices, made almost no inquiries or purchases. Coupled with the lack of a trend-like improvement in end-user orders, wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and overall spot trades were sluggish.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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