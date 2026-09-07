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Trump Praises Jobs Data, Demands Fed Rate Cuts, Threatens Trade Ties Amid Market Uncertainty

Published: Sep 7, 2026 11:35
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Trump praised the August jobs data but again demanded the Fed cut rates significantly, threatening to cut trade ties with countries running a trade deficit with the US. He also stated that "growth does not cause inflation" and that the US should maintain the lowest global interest rates. His remarks contrast with the Fed's hawkish tilt, raising market uncertainty.

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