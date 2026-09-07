【India's SCCL Sets Daily Coal Production and Transportation Targets at 190,000 Tonnes to Boost Power Plant Supplies】

Buddhaprakash Jyoti, Chairman and Managing Director of India’s state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), directed all mining areas at a production review meeting that day to achieve daily coal production and transportation of 190,000 tonnes each. The targets aim to meet growing electricity demand and ensure adequate coal supplies to thermal power stations covered by Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs).

The company’s chairman said electricity consumption had increased significantly across the country, prompting regular coal supply reviews and target-setting by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Ministry of Coal and the State Energy Department. He instructed each mining area to prepare action plans, strengthen production and transportation, and meet its allocated targets.

Officials told the meeting that SCCL had transported 25.3 million tonnes of coal in the first five months of the current financial year through August 31, with more than 90% supplied to thermal power stations.