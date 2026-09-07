【PTBA Coal Handling Project Targets Q3 Completion, Adding 20 Million Tonnes of Annual Capacity】

Indonesian engineering company PT Wijaya Karya Tbk (WIKA) said most major construction work on the No. 6 and No. 7 coal train-loading facilities it is building for PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) has been completed. The project has entered the finishing, commissioning and performance-testing stages, with overall completion targeted for the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes the T4 and T5 conveyor lines, No. 6 and No. 7 dump hoppers and train-loading systems, a rail loop, signalling systems and other supporting facilities. Once fully operational, it is expected to add 20 million tonnes per year of coal handling capacity, bringing the combined capacity of facilities No. 1–7 to approximately 60 million tonnes per year.