Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) reported on September 4 that its August 2026 hot metal production rose 9% year on year to 1.78 million tonnes from 1.63 million tonnes. Crude steel output increased 8% to 1.68 million tonnes, while saleable steel production reached 1.69 million tonnes. The company said all three measures marked its highest-ever August production.

Total steel sales rose 13% year on year to 1.871 million tonnes during the month, alongside a significant decline in steel inventories. Cumulative sales for April–August 2026 reached 7.71 million tonnes, up 5.6%. The company attributed sales growth to an improved product mix, broader market reach and firm domestic demand.