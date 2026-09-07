Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, María Nohemí Arboleda, announced at the National Mining Congress in Cartagena on September 3 that the government was revoking 10 resolutions delineating special mining districts, aiming to unblock exploration and restore investor confidence. The minister said the district designations had never been implemented and that the revocation would have prospective effects, without affecting established rights, mining titles, applications or ongoing procedures.

Juan Camilo Nariño, head of the Colombian Mining Association, said an orderly mining recovery could mobilise up to US$4.7 billion in investment over the next three years, alongside approximately US$400 million annually in exploration spending.