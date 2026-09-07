【Coal India Production and Dispatch Recover; Additional Road Supplies Offered】

Coal India Limited’s production and dispatch were recovering as rainfall eased across key mining regions. Coal production reached approximately 1.7 million tonnes on September 4, compared with a daily average of around 1.36 million tonnes over September 1–3. Dispatch to the power sector increased to 1.5 million tonnes, from an average of around 1.35 million tonnes per day over the preceding three days. Overburden removal rose to 4.1 million cubic metres, from a daily average of 2.5 million cubic metres over the same comparison period.

During April–August, the company supplied 322.90 million tonnes of coal, up 6.70% year on year. August supplies reached 60.60 million tonnes, up 5.50%, including 48.46 million tonnes supplied to the power sector, an increase of 4.5%. The company held 76 million tonnes of pithead coal stocks, alongside 46 million tonnes of exposed coal ready for mining.