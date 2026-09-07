【Rain Disrupts Indian Coal Supplies; Punjab Reports 1,500 MW Drop in Power Output】

Punjab’s power minister said inadequate coal supplies had reduced the state’s power output by around 1,500 MW, forcing power cuts for residential and industrial consumers. The privately operated Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo coal-fired plants, with a combined installed capacity of 3,380 MW, held only around five to six days of coal stocks. The minister said both plants were operating at approximately half capacity.

According to Central Electricity Authority data dated September 4, the report said 57 coal-fired power plants nationwide had critically low coal stocks, including 52 using domestic coal. Prolonged monsoon rainfall flooded sections of some mines, left coal seams wet and sticky, and disrupted internal roads and coal transportation. Dewatering and road repairs were underway, but no timeline for full recovery was disclosed.