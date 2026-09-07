Macro disturbances cap upside room, while destocking continues to support aluminum price stabilization [SMM Aluminum Morning Meeting Summary]

9.7 SMM Aluminum Morning Meeting Minutes

Futures: The most-traded SHFE aluminum contract opened at 24,240 yuan/mt in the night session on September 4, with a high of 24,355 yuan/mt, a low of 24,220 yuan/mt, and a close of 24,320 yuan/mt, up 0.12% from the previous close. Futures stabilized and rebounded, with moving averages in a bullish alignment, all short-term moving averages above long-term ones, and prices trading near the MA5. Trading volume shrank notably during the session, while open interest edged up, driven mainly by long-side additions. On the technical front, the 4-hour MACD golden cross continued with the red histogram maintained, though its height contracted somewhat, indicating marginal weakening of bullish momentum. On September 4, LME aluminum opened at $3,316.0/mt, with a high of $3,321.0/mt, a low of $3,278.0/mt, and a close of $3,296.0/mt, down 0.65% from the previous close. The prior day's bottom-fishing recovery failed to extend, and futures weakened again, though the close remained above all short-term moving averages. Open interest increased during the day, with notable short-side additions. On the technical front, the daily MACD red histogram continued, suggesting short-term upward momentum remains.

Macro front: The surprisingly strong US August jobs report sharply raised market expectations for a Fed rate hike in September, triggering wild swings in financial assets. On Friday, data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls rose by 162,000 in August, far exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate of 55,000 and surpassing the upper bound of all institutional forecasts, marking the second-highest monthly gain of the year.

Fundamentals: Last week, the operating rate at leading aluminum downstream processing enterprises in China came in at 61.0%, up 0.8 percentage points WoW. Entering the traditional September peak season, earlier disruptions have gradually been cleared, and operating rates across sectors broadly saw recovery-driven gains. Secondary aluminum and primary aluminum alloy posted the largest increases, while aluminum wire and cable, aluminum extrusion, aluminum plate/sheet and strip, and aluminum foil also recovered. Overall, the peak-season effect is gradually emerging and driving a broad recovery in industry operating rates, but a full recovery in end-use demand will take time and cost-side pressures persist. Operating rates across sectors are expected to continue a mild recovery in the near term. On the inventory front, aluminum ingot inventory in major consuming regions in China stood at 802,000 mt on Monday, down 13,000 mt from last Thursday and down 35,000 mt from last Monday.

Primary aluminum market: The SHFE aluminum price center was basically flat from yesterday. Purchasing sentiment in the spot market was relatively active at the open, then cooled somewhat. SHFE aluminum A00 spot transactions were concluded at parity to a premium of 40 yuan/mt. Aluminum futures rallied again in the night session. In the central China market, pre-market quotes were relatively low, and traders tended to restock aggressively at deep discounts. With Friday also in play, downstream processing enterprises showed renewed interest in purchasing and stockpiling, and overall market trading sentiment recovered, driving quotes gradually higher. Final transaction prices in the central China market were around a discount of 110-150 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum September contract. Aluminum prices pulled back slightly today, with the weak tone in the spot market unchanged and trading patterns largely similar to yesterday. Although the spot-futures price spread is expected to weaken, its absolute level remains high, and absolute prices also stay high. Under this dual pressure, suppliers' tentative attempts to hold prices firm met no response, and they subsequently shifted to lowering prices for shipments to varying degrees. Sellers offloading at discounts continued to appear from time to time, with discounted spot cargo circulating steadily. On the demand side, downstream buyers showed limited acceptance of high prices, maintaining just-in-time procurement only. Traders initially pushed for lower prices while staying on the sidelines, then took advantage of the weak spot-futures price spread to step up absorption of discounted spot cargo, providing some support to the spot market. Overall transactions were lackluster. Spot transaction prices were concentrated at a premium of 165-205 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum 2609 contract.

Aluminum scrap: Today, SMM A00 aluminum closed at 24,360 yuan/mt, up slightly by 10 yuan/mt WoW from the previous trading day, while aluminum scrap market prices remained broadly stable. In terms of price differences, on September 4, the price difference between A00 aluminum and mixed aluminum extrusion scrap free of paint in Foshan was about 2,431 yuan/mt, and the price difference between A00 aluminum and shredded aluminum tense scrap was about 1,266 yuan/mt, widening further WoW. On the import side, the impact of the UAE export ban and the EU tariff hike continued, with the contraction in European and Middle Eastern supply sources unchanged. High-quality scrap with invoices remained tight overall, leaving limited room for import growth. A substantive recovery in end-use demand still needs to be observed, and destocking of wrought aluminum alloy scrap inventory still requires time. Scrap utilization enterprises are likely to continue purchasing as needed and maintain low-inventory operating strategies, with the pace of following price increases expected to remain slow. Next week, the aluminum scrap market is expected to consolidate on a strong note with the price center shifting slightly higher. The mainstream operating range for shredded aluminum tense scrap (priced based on aluminum content) is expected to center around 20,300-21,000 yuan/mt, with close attention needed on the pace of downstream order recovery.

Secondary aluminum alloy: Spot market: Today, the ADC12 market remained broadly stable. On one hand, aluminum prices and aluminum scrap raw material prices showed limited fluctuations today, with little change on the cost side, providing insufficient impetus for enterprises to adjust prices. On the other hand, downstream demand recovery remained mild, with purchases mainly just-in-time, and the improvement in market transactions had yet to form strong support. Against the backdrop of relatively stable costs and limited demand recovery, the industry's overall willingness to adjust prices was low, and enterprises generally chose to hold quotes steady for now while monitoring market changes. In the short term, ADC12 prices are expected to consolidate on a stable note, with future price direction still dependent on changes in aluminum prices and aluminum scrap costs, as well as whether end-use demand can be further released during the September peak season.

Overall outlook: US non-farm payrolls significantly exceeded expectations, and expectations for US Fed interest rate hikes rose again. Macro tightening expectations remain subject to repeated disturbances, creating periodic pressure on aluminum price rises. China's low aluminum ingot inventory pattern persists, with inventory maintaining a destocking trend, and the spot side providing strong support to aluminum prices, remaining the dominant factor in the current market. The demand side has entered the traditional September peak season, with processing enterprises seeing a recovery in operating rates, but a full recovery in end-user orders still requires time, and the actual fulfillment of the peak season remains to be observed. Meanwhile, aluminum billet inventory continues to build up, posing a potential risk of transmission to the aluminum ingot side. The supply of aluminum outside China continues to recover, further constraining the upside room for aluminum prices. From the futures perspective, SHFE aluminum shows a strong technical pattern but with weakening upward momentum, and insufficient trading volume limits the strength of an upward breakout, with SHFE and LME trends diverging. Aluminum prices are expected to maintain a fluctuating trend in the short term.

[The information provided is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct investment research or decision-making advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and not use this as a substitute for independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are not related to SMM.]