[SMM Announcement] SMM secondary lead industry concentration indicator officially launched

Dear Users:

Greetings!

Secondary lead, as a core segment of lead resource recycling, spans the entire chain from scrap battery collection and smelting to battery manufacturing. Amid overcapacity and a shifting raw material landscape, changes in market structure hold significant reference value for enterprise operations and industry analysis. For a long time, the industry has lacked a unified, trackable concentration series for top-tier production, making it difficult for market participants to intuitively grasp the evolution of the competitive landscape. SMM now launches annual production concentration data for secondary lead CR5 and CR10 (available on the SMM data terminal from September 8), with indicators based on production volume, without distinguishing between domestic sales and exports. For enterprises engaged in cross-line smelting of primary lead, secondary lead production is calculated by converting the metal content from the input volume of dismantled waste lead-acid batteries, offering a direct view of shifts in top-tier players' production share and providing a quantitative basis for production, trade, and industry research.CR = Concentration Ratio, industry concentration; CR5 = combined production of the top 5 enterprises in the industry ÷ total compliant secondary lead production of the entire industry, expressed as a percentage (same applies to CR10). Leveraging time-series CR5 and CR10 data, the market can observe structural changes between integrated entities and independent smelters, understand the logic of industry evolution under raw material constraints, fill the gap in quantitative observation of secondary lead concentration, and support benchmarking analysis and trend assessment across the industry.

Thank you for your continued attention and support for Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)! We welcome valuable comments and suggestions from all users as we work together to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the lead industry. Best regards!

SMM Industry Research – Lead & Zinc