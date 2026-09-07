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Guyana Warns Scrap Dealers: Continued Illegal Copper Trade Could Trigger Full Shutdown of Scrap-Metal Trade

Published: Sep 7, 2026 09:19
Guyana’s Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has warned the domestic scrap-metal industry following a recent case involving stolen copper, illegal purchasing and attempted movement of the material. Licensed dealers found handling illegally obtained copper will face immediate licence cancellation and possible prosecution. More importantly, the government warned that if illegal practices persist, it could take steps to shut down the scrap-metal trade altogether. No blanket ban has been introduced yet, but the statement signals a notable regulatory risk for Guyana’s copper scrap trade.

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