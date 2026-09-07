EU Plans Broad Waste Export Ban to Non-OECD Countries, Raising Risks for Copper Scrap Trade

EU Industry Chief Proposes Broad Ban on Waste Exports to Non-OECD Countries

The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne has decided to propose a broad ban on exports of waste, includingaluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday.Sejourne had been expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminiumscrap."In the internal discussions, it appeared that the tool proposed could only cover around a half of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement said."We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This delegated act will ban exports of waste, including aluminiumscrap to non-O