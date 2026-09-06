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[SMM Coal Flash] WIKA Supports PTBA Coal Logistics Expansion Through New Train Loading Stations

Published: Sep 6, 2026 18:43
Source: SMM
Indonesian construction company PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) is participating in PT Bukit Asam’s (PTBA) expansion of its coal-handling infrastructure through the construction of Train Loading Stations (TLS) 6 and 7, together with a new Coal Handling Facility (CHF) and rail loop at PTBA’s Tanjung Enim mining area in South Sumatra. The project is being carried out by the PP–WIKA–KMK joint operation, with PTBA disclosures putting the contract value at around Rp4.49 trillion, excluding bored-pile foundation works. The new facilities are designed to add approximately 20 million tonnes per year of coal-handling capacity, supporting PTBA’s broader plan to raise rail coal transportation volumes from around 32 million tonnes to 52 million tonnes annually and strengthen coal flows from its mines toward downstream unloading terminals and ports.

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