Shanghai Jintuoneng Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM (3rd) South China Nonferrous Metals Annual Conference

As the global green transition and the "dual carbon" goals advance in depth, the non-ferrous metals industry is accelerating its upgrade toward low-carbon, intelligent, and high-end development. South China, as a core industrial cluster, boasts a complete industry chain, outstanding resource endowments, and strong policy support, generating robust development momentum.

Hosted by SMM, thewill be held on September 9–11 in Nanning, Guangxi. Centered on five key topics—price trends, market outlook, trade environment, policy direction, and low-carbon technologies—the conference aims to build a high-end platform for industry exchange and cooperation.

cordially invites colleagues from all sectors to gather in Nanning for this grand event, to jointly promote technological innovation and industrial transformation, help enterprises seize opportunities and address challenges, and drive the high-quality development of the non-ferrous metals industry.

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Booth No.: B13

Industrial energy saving, empowered by Jintuo!

Shanghai Jintuo Energy Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Jiading, Shanghai. Deeply integrated into the national "dual carbon" strategic framework, Jintuo focuses on industrial energy conservation, providing comprehensive energy-saving and carbon-reduction solutions through the optimization and integration of water, electricity, gas (steam), and thermal energy systems.

With deep industry expertise and diversified business cooperation models, Jintuo creates greater value for users. The company has established long-term partnerships with representative clients such as Great Wall Motor, WKW, and APALT.

Four Core Technology Clusters

Compressed Air System Energy Saving : Energy management contracting for air compressors, with energy savings of up to 30–50%.

: Energy management contracting for air compressors, with energy savings of up to 30–50%. Waste Heat Recovery System : Converts low-grade waste heat into high-value thermal energy, with energy savings of up to 30–50%. Tailored for high-temperature heat demand scenarios in metal surface treatment such as degreasing and electroplating, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

: Converts low-grade waste heat into high-value thermal energy, with energy savings of up to 30–50%. Tailored for high-temperature heat demand scenarios in metal surface treatment such as degreasing and electroplating, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Water Pump Energy-Saving Technology : High-efficiency hydraulic model design achieves 20–40% electricity savings without reducing flow rate or head.

: High-efficiency hydraulic model design achieves 20–40% electricity savings without reducing flow rate or head. Diffuse Stepless Regenerative Combustion: A high-tech diffuse stepless regenerative combustion solution for aluminum alloy melting furnaces, optimizing the in-furnace flow field based on aerodynamic principles; achieving thorough mixing and complete combustion of fuel and combustion air; breaking through traditional high-temperature air combustion; based on flameless combustion technology principles, heat distribution in the furnace is more uniform and thermal utilization is greatly improved; significantly reducing natural gas consumption in aluminum melting furnaces and achieving 15–20% energy savings.

Creating Sustainable Value for Clients

Cost Reduction and Efficiency Improvement : Significantly lowers energy costs and boosts enterprise profitability.

: Significantly lowers energy costs and boosts enterprise profitability. Zero-Investment Model : We offer EMC contract energy management or BOT energy trusteeship models, enabling clients to achieve zero investment while sharing energy-saving benefits.

: We offer EMC contract energy management or BOT energy trusteeship models, enabling clients to achieve zero investment while sharing energy-saving benefits. Compliance First: We help enterprises address "dual carbon" policies and carbon tariffs, enhancing their market competitiveness.

Benchmark Cases

Partner Clients:Great Wall Motor, Wikaway, APALT

Great Wall Motor: Annual electricity cost savings of 1.8 million yuan, with an energy-saving rate of around 30% Wikaway: Natural gas energy-saving rate >15% APALT: Energy-saving rate of the air compressor pump station circulating water system at approximately 30%

Shanghai Jintuo remains committed to creating sustainable energy-saving value and social benefits for clients.

Contact Information

Shi Jianfeng

133 0199 8906

SMM Conference Contact

Li Huanyu

13128597782