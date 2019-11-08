The content below was translated by Tencent automatically for reference.

SMM: on Nov. 8, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said US President Donald Trump would not impose tariffs on EU car products next week, as previously threatened.

"Trump will take a little crackdown, but he will not impose any tariffs on cars," Juncker said in an interview released on Thursday. "

Trump himself had set a deadline in mid-November, when he said he would decide whether to impose tariffs on EU cars and auto parts. The European Union has threatened to impose tariffs on $39 billion of American goods if Trump does use tariff weapons.

The 25% tariff imposed by the United States on imported cars would mean an increase of 10,000 euros in the price tag of EU cars imported by the United States, the European Commission said.

Us tariffs on European cars and spare parts would mark a serious escalation of tensions on both sides of the Atlantic, as EU car exports to the US market are equivalent to 10 times the total EU steel and aluminium exports. As a result, European retaliatory tariffs will target large quantities of US exports to the European Union.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU trade commissioner, said on Wednesday that the EU had been in "intensive discussions" with the US to prevent new tariffs from affecting transatlantic car trade and warned that both sides would be hurt by the tariff war. "We will certainly keep in touch until the last minute," Malmstrom said. "

